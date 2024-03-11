Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys 12,314 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 144.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $100.43. The stock had a trading volume of 598,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,528. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

