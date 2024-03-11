Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $20,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.32. 14,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,055. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.