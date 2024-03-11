Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.19. 46,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,702. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.73. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.