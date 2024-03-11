Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 127 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,830. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.89 and a 1 year high of $108.13. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.