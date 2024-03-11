Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,294.49

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $1,294.49 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

