WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW International Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth $128,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. WW International has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

