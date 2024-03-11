WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
WW opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. WW International has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.31.
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
