X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 94,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 28,358 shares.The stock last traded at $47.88 and had previously closed at $48.08.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USSG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 103,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

