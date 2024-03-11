Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Head-To-Head Comparison

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -31.36% -24.27% -18.74% Yalla Group 32.88% 21.30% 18.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Yalla Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $158.71 million 2.11 -$49.77 million ($0.56) -6.55 Yalla Group $303.60 million 2.77 $79.76 million $0.56 9.64

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.6% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TrueCar and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 2 1 0 2.33 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueCar presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Volatility & Risk

TrueCar has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yalla Group beats TrueCar on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

