Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.60. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Yangarra Resources traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 74170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.46.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

