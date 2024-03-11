Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

YTEN opened at $0.27 on Monday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YTEN shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Yield10 Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

