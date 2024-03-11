Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.94.

Shares of YUM opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.03. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,098,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

