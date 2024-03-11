Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.