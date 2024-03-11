Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,471,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,882 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 5.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $430,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.43. 1,766,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,308. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.