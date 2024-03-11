Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,189 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $24,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,785 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $32,510.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $2,301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $32,510.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,999.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,243 shares of company stock worth $8,004,982 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

