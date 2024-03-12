10,290 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Purchased by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 305,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 720,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 265,790 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PEAK opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

