103,674 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000. Campbell Soup makes up 2.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 654,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,546. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

