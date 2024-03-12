1,075 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,075 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $569.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.29 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.