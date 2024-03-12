14,444 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $3,669,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $584,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,247.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 79,771 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12,494.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $66,650,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

