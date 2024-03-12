1,689 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.10, for a total transaction of $1,103,867.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,609 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.10, for a total value of $1,103,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,608 shares of company stock worth $18,952,694 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $427.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 110.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.