208,286 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,930,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.47 and a 52 week high of $208.16. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.86.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

