2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut 2U from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Get 2U alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 2U

2U Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.84. 2U has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in 2U by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 2U by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 2U by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in 2U by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.