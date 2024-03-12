2Xideas AG Purchases 5,377 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

2Xideas AG grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.35.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $553.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,868. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $563.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.13. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

