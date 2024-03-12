30,911 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after buying an additional 235,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after buying an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,011 shares of company stock worth $23,243,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.3 %

IR stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

