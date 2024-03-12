3,223 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. 111,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,372. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners



Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.



