5,000 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Bought by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

