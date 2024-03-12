5,354 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Campbell Soup by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,060,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,798,000 after buying an additional 233,241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.01. 2,572,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

