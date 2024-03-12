5,797 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,142,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,215,000 after acquiring an additional 443,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,615,000 after acquiring an additional 197,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after acquiring an additional 435,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 166,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,026. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

