6,000 Shares in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 15.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UCO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,350. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

