690 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 239,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $115.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

