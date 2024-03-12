83,251 Shares in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of PowerUp Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWUP. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,978,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PWUP opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

