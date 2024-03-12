9,306 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. Pool accounts for approximately 1.8% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $2,301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pool

Pool Trading Up 0.7 %

POOL stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.10. 100,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,883. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.62 and a 200-day moving average of $364.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.