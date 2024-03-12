Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 57,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,406,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 15,456 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,168.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 531,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,542.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,084.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,307 shares of company stock valued at $428,090. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

