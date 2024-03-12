Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the February 14th total of 173,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 107,656 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ADIL opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

