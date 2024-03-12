Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 29th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

AVK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $80,010.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,087 shares in the company, valued at $380,751.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

