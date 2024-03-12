Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.75.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

ARE opened at C$16.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.27. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.