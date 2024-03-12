Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the February 14th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Affimed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Affimed

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Affimed Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 42.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

AFMD stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.