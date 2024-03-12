Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the February 14th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.
AFMD stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
