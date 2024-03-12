AG.L (LON:AG) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 522 ($6.69) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG
AG.L Price Performance
About AG.L
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AG.L
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Trading Halts Explained
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.