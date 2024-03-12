Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.61.

ADC stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,367 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

