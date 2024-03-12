Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0022

Aion (AION) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1,246.85 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00122995 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00041804 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00018586 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002767 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.