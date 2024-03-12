Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 509,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,655. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 194,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Air Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,542,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after buying an additional 151,988 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

