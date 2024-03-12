Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 3.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

About EOG Resources



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

