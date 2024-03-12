Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics makes up approximately 1.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,574,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 469.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 50,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,973. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $137.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

