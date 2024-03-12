Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,925 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,434,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. 680,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

