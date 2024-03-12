Alamar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $563.81. 178,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,714. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.35. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

