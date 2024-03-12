Alamar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.19.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.43. 626,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,546. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $249.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

