Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 279.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 92,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,727.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $472.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,702. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $476.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.35 and a 200-day moving average of $424.39. The company has a market capitalization of $378.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

