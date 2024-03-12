Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,345 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics comprises approximately 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,813,000 after buying an additional 413,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 36.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,136 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $129,702,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,934 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $111,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,229,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

