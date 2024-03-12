Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,863 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,413. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $129.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

