Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 475,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,616. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

