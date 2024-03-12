Albany International Corp. (AIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Albany International has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

AIN traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $93.63. 16,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Albany International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

